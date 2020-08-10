Milwaukee police: 18-year-old woman shot, wounded near Teutonia and Roosevelt

Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near Teutonia and Roosevelt early on Monday, Aug. 10.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. She walked to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument. Milwaukee Police are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.