Milwaukee police: 16-year-old girl among 2 hurt in separate shootings Sunday night

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday night, Aug. 2. Two people were injured as a result of the shooting -- including a 16-year-old girl.

The first shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near 29th and Villard. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee girl, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound while seated in a vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting appears to be the result of a road rage incident.

The second shooting happened shortly before midnight near 33rd and Hayes. Police say a man was shot multiple times. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regards to either incident is asked to call the Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.