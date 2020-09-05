Milwaukee police: 1 shot, wounded near 14th and Columbia

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 14th and Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Police said the victim -- a 25-year-old woman -- sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which happened around 4:45 p.m. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities do not have a suspect in custody and are looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or using the P3 Tips app.