Milwaukee parking meter card payments unavailable Oct. 1
MILWAUKEE - Drivers will be unable to make credit card payments at Milwaukee parking meters starting next month, at least for now.
Why you should care:
The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said Park-O-Meter, the company that provides the software for credit card payments at city parking meters, will cease operations effective Oct. 1. As a result, credit card payments at the meters will become temporarily unavailable at that time.
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What you can do:
Drivers can still make credit card payments through the ParkMobile app or online. Parking meters will still accept coins.
What they're saying:
The DPW said Park-O-Meter's decision to shut down was "unexpected" and came with "limited advance notice." The city described Park-O-Meter as a large parking company with customers across the world.
What's next:
The city will start looking for and identifying a new parking meter software vendor to process credit card payments at the meters as soon as possible. The city said it had already been exploring a transition to a new platform before Park-O-Meter announced it would shut down.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.