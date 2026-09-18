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Milwaukee parking meter card payments unavailable Oct. 1

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Published September 18, 2026 3:31 PM CDT
Published September 18, 2026 3:31 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Drivers will be unable to make credit card payments at Milwaukee parking meters.
    • The company behind the software announced it will shut down operations Oct. 1.
    • Drivers can still pay through the ParkMobile app or use coins at the meters.

MILWAUKEE - Drivers will be unable to make credit card payments at Milwaukee parking meters starting next month, at least for now.

Why you should care:

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said Park-O-Meter, the company that provides the software for credit card payments at city parking meters, will cease operations effective Oct. 1. As a result, credit card payments at the meters will become temporarily unavailable at that time.

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What you can do:

Drivers can still make credit card payments through the ParkMobile app or online. Parking meters will still accept coins.

What they're saying:

The DPW said Park-O-Meter's decision to shut down was "unexpected" and came with "limited advance notice." The city described Park-O-Meter as a large parking company with customers across the world.

What's next:

The city will start looking for and identifying a new parking meter software vendor to process credit card payments at the meters as soon as possible. The city said it had already been exploring a transition to a new platform before Park-O-Meter announced it would shut down.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

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