The Brief Drivers will be unable to make credit card payments at Milwaukee parking meters. The company behind the software announced it will shut down operations Oct. 1. Drivers can still pay through the ParkMobile app or use coins at the meters.



Drivers will be unable to make credit card payments at Milwaukee parking meters starting next month, at least for now.

Why you should care:

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said Park-O-Meter, the company that provides the software for credit card payments at city parking meters, will cease operations effective Oct. 1. As a result, credit card payments at the meters will become temporarily unavailable at that time.

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What you can do:

Drivers can still make credit card payments through the ParkMobile app or online. Parking meters will still accept coins.

What they're saying:

The DPW said Park-O-Meter's decision to shut down was "unexpected" and came with "limited advance notice." The city described Park-O-Meter as a large parking company with customers across the world.

What's next:

The city will start looking for and identifying a new parking meter software vendor to process credit card payments at the meters as soon as possible. The city said it had already been exploring a transition to a new platform before Park-O-Meter announced it would shut down.