Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee officials reveal new in-person, drive-thru early voting sites for 2020 general election

Published 
Updated 28 mins ago
News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other city leaders announced on Monday, Aug. 31 new in-person and drive through early voting sites for the 2020 General Election.

The two new locations announced will be Fiserv Forum and Miller Park.

Fiserv Forum will be open from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. on weekdays -- and from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The dates and times for early voting at Miller Park have not yet been established.

"Voting is a vital part of our democracy," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who suggested the two sports venues were good for allowing more people to exercise their right to vote.

When Trump talks law and order, some Wisconsin voters listen
slideshow

When Trump talks law and order, some Wisconsin voters listen

The president has already used dark and misleading warnings of destruction in American streets following violence in Portland, Oregon, and is now seizing on unrest in Kenosha, where he'll travel on Tuesday.

In Pittsburgh, Biden to blame Trump for violence nationwide
slideshow

In Pittsburgh, Biden to blame Trump for violence nationwide

According to a campaign aide, the Democratic presidential nominee will accuse Trump of exacerbating unrest and will make the argument that the violent turn some of the recent protests is the Trump administration’s problem.