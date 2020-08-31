Milwaukee officials reveal new in-person, drive-thru early voting sites for 2020 general election

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other city leaders announced on Monday, Aug. 31 new in-person and drive through early voting sites for the 2020 General Election.

The two new locations announced will be Fiserv Forum and Miller Park.

Fiserv Forum will be open from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. on weekdays -- and from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The dates and times for early voting at Miller Park have not yet been established.

"Voting is a vital part of our democracy," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who suggested the two sports venues were good for allowing more people to exercise their right to vote.