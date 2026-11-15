Milwaukee multi-family house fire deemed uninhabitable

The Brief Four people and a dog were displaced after a fire in a Milwaukee multifamily home on Sunday, Nov. 15. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.



Four people and a dog were displaced after a fire in a Milwaukee multifamily home on Sunday, Nov. 15.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department received multiple calls for a report of a house fire near 13th and Arthur shortly before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy fire coming from the first floor and extending into the second floor, attic and roof of the four-family home.

All occupants evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Extensive damage left the home uninhabitable, displacing three adults, a child and a dog.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The fire remains under investigation.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was assisted by the Red Cross.