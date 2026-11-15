Milwaukee multi-family house fire deemed uninhabitable
MILWAUKEE - Four people and a dog were displaced after a fire in a Milwaukee multifamily home on Sunday, Nov. 15.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Fire Department received multiple calls for a report of a house fire near 13th and Arthur shortly before 7 p.m.
Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy fire coming from the first floor and extending into the second floor, attic and roof of the four-family home.
All occupants evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
Extensive damage left the home uninhabitable, displacing three adults, a child and a dog.
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The fire remains under investigation.
The Milwaukee Fire Department was assisted by the Red Cross.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Fire Department.