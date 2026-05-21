Milwaukee man wins Packers Bonus Drawing grand prize; valued at $54K

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The Brief A Milwaukee man has won the grand prize in the Wisconsin Lottery's Packers Bonus Drawing. Included in the grand prize are four Club Seat Packers season tickets for the upcoming 2026–27 season. The complete grand prize package is valued at $54,532.



A Milwaukee man is the grand prize winner of the Wisconsin Lottery's Packers Bonus Drawing, held in March.

Grand prize winner

What we know:

The grand prize features a package of four Club Seat Green Bay Packers season tickets for the upcoming 2026–27 season.

He qualified for the March Bonus drawing by mailing $5 worth of non-winning, limited-edition 2025 Packers scratch tickets to the designated bonus drawing address.

The complete grand prize package valued at $54,532 includes:

Four (4) Club Seat tickets for one (1) season (2026-2027) to all Green Bay Packers regular season home games played at Lambeau Field.

Two (2) Parking Passes for each home game during the season.

Four (4) Pre-Game field passes for one (1) game during the season.

Post-Season home game ticket allotments for the season.

One (1) three-thousand-dollar ($3,000) Club Level food and beverage voucher for the season.

Two (2) hotel rooms for two nights (1 weekend) at a Green Bay area hotel.

One (1) behind-the-scenes tour of Lambeau Field for four (4) people.

One (1) three-thousand-dollar ($3,000) MasterCard® gift card for weekend entertainment (spa, golf, etc.) for the winner.

One (1) one-thousand-dollar ($1,000) Packers Pro Shop or PackersProShop.com gift card for the winner.

One (1) Green Bay Packers helmet autographed by a current Packers player for the winner.

One (1) Green Bay Packers swag bag for the winner.

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The grand prize also includes required state and federal withholding taxes, meaning they will be provided as part of the grand prize.

Launch of new tickets

What's next:

This July, the Wisconsin Lottery and the Green Bay Packers are teaming up again to launch new, limited-edition Packers scratch-offs and a Fast Play ticket.

In addition to individual cash prizes, these tickets offer a second chance to win a grand prize package featuring four Club Seat season tickets for the 2027–28 season and other exclusive Packers gear.