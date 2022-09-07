Milwaukee man shot while walking, seriously hurt, shooter sought

article

Milwaukee police released surveillance photos of a vehicle connected with the shooter who left a Milwaukee man, 41, seriously hurt near 34th and Wells Sept. 3.

Police said the shots were fired around 7 a.m. as the victim walked in the area. The shooter was in a vehicle that pulled up before the shots were fired, fleeing in the vehicle afterward.

Milwaukee police described the shooter as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 30. He was wearing a green shirt and was armed with a handgun.

He was in a dark gray two-door Nissan Altima.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.