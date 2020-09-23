Milwaukee man faces homicide charge in fatal shooting

article

A 43-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with multiple counts, including first-degree reckless homicide, in a Sept. 11 fatal shooting.

Prosecutors say Keith Turnbull fatally shot a man during the early-morning hours of Sept. 11 at a bar near 35th and Villard on Milwaukee's north side.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the scene of the shooting where they found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

An autopsy confirmed that the victim was shot once in the thigh and once in the abdomen -- which struck the femoral artery. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Video from the bar showed Turnbull grab the victim with one hand and fire his gun with the other. The victim then collapsed, and Turnbull fired a second shot. The victim then yelled "Keith" and Turnbull was dragged away by another person.

Two people who were at the bar when the shooting took place identified Turnbull as the shooter from a photo array. One person told police that Turnbull got in to a car and drove away unexpectedly with one other person after the shooting.

Turnbull faces one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of felony bail jumping, use of a dangerous weapon in addition to the homicide charge.

At the time of the shooting, the complaint states, Turnbull had an open case with pending charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed and felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records state that Turnbull was previously convicted of substantial battery, a felony, in January 2008.

