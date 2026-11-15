Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended through Nov. 29

The Brief Milwaukee DPW extended the fall leaf collection deadline through Sunday, Nov. 29. Residents should rake leaves into the street a foot from the curb or use paper bags. A live map on the city's website shows where leaf collection crews are working.



In Milwaukee, Sunday would have been the deadline for leaf collection, but that was extended.

Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced the fall leaf collection will now run through Sunday, Nov. 29. It's to give people more time to clean up leaves from trees experiencing a late drop. Residents should rake leaves into the street for pickup, just making sure there is about a foot in between the pile and the curb. Leaves can also be placed at the curb in paper bags.

Those wanting to check the status of their neighborhood can use a live map on the city's website that shows where leaf crews are working.

"We moved here in 2022 and ours is always a little bit late. And we’ve needed the extension usually," said Matthew Laberge of Bayview. "I’ve seen some trees that haven’t dropped yet."

One thing many people in Milwaukee County talked about was last year's early snow, which covered leaf piles and led to issues with street flooding.

"I think we paid closer attention to the schedule, so we made sure we have the leaves out when they’re going to come so that they are picked up. If we leave them in the yard too long and miss a pickup and then when the weather comes it becomes a mess. We’re more on alert this year than we were last year," said Katina Austin of Whitefish Bay.

Final leaf collection takes about two to three weeks. Residents are reminded to check where they live, as this extension refers specifically to the city of Milwaukee.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.