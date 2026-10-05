The Brief A Milwaukee Lakefront Half Marathon participant collapsed and died at a hospital on Sunday. The medical examiner's office said the 36-year-old had no medical history. The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon issued a statement on the participant's death.



A runner participating in the Milwaukee Lakefront Half Marathon on Sunday collapsed and died after being taken to the hospital.

Runner dies

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were called to the hospital on Sunday, Oct. 4. On Monday, the office identified the deceased as 36-year-old John Meise and said he had no medical history.

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What we don't know:

The medical examiner's office did not rule on a cause of death.

What you can do:

Meise's sister-in-law, Kristin Bennett, started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, as well as support Meise's family.

The GoFundMe's initial goal was set at $70,000, but as of early Tuesday morning, donors surpassed that. The new fundraising goal is listed at $120,000.

In a post to the crowdfunding source's website, Bennett said John "had a way of making people feel welcomed, valued, and cared for, and his presence made a difference in the lives of so many. His loss has left an enormous hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him, especially the family he loved more than anything."

Organizers of the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon and Half Marathon are calling on the public to help fundraise for Meise's family.

In a post on social media, they said, "The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon honors the memory of John Meise. His devotion to family, fitness, and community inspires us."

Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon statement

What they're saying:

The staff also acknowledged Meise's passing in a statement to FOX6.

"The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the half marathon participant who passed away following Sunday’s event. We are deeply saddened by this loss and are grateful to the medical personnel, first responders, volunteers and public safety partners who support the safety and well-being of participants throughout race weekend. The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon maintains established medical and emergency-response protocols, developed in coordination with its medical and public safety partners, including on-course medical support, communications procedures and coordinated response planning. The safety of participants remains a central priority in the planning and operation of the event."

Editor's note: This story was updated once the deceased was identified.