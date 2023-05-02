Milwaukee building fire, 18th and North, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Tuesday morning, May 2 responded to the scene of a building fire near 18th and North in Milwaukee. The call came in around 1 a.m.
The fire broke out in a three-story vacant building. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
18th and North house fire, Milwaukee
Officials say there was a fire at this time building a few days ago.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.