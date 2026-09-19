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Milwaukee house fire leaves 11 displaced near 9th and Orchard

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published September 19, 2026 7:30 PM CDT
Published September 19, 2026 7:30 PM CDT
article

Near 9th and Orchard

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee house fire left 11 people displaced on Saturday morning, Sept. 19.
    • This happened near 9th and Orchard.
    • The fire is still under investigation.

MILWAUKEE - A fire in a Milwaukee home left 11 people displaced on Saturday morning, Sept. 19.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the attic of a house near 9th and Orchard.

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Nine people were evacuated from the home during the fire; 11 were left displaced. 

No one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation. 

The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Fire Department and the American Red Cross.

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