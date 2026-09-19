Milwaukee house fire leaves 11 displaced near 9th and Orchard

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The Brief A Milwaukee house fire left 11 people displaced on Saturday morning, Sept. 19. This happened near 9th and Orchard. The fire is still under investigation.



A fire in a Milwaukee home left 11 people displaced on Saturday morning, Sept. 19.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the attic of a house near 9th and Orchard.

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Nine people were evacuated from the home during the fire; 11 were left displaced.

No one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation.