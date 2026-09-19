Milwaukee house fire leaves 11 displaced near 9th and Orchard
article
MILWAUKEE - A fire in a Milwaukee home left 11 people displaced on Saturday morning, Sept. 19.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the attic of a house near 9th and Orchard.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Nine people were evacuated from the home during the fire; 11 were left displaced.
No one was injured.
The fire is still under investigation.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Fire Department and the American Red Cross.