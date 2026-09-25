Milwaukee house fire Friday night; no injuries, building uninhabitable

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The Brief A fire caused significant damage to a house near 6th and Chambers in Milwaukee on Friday night, Sept. 25. No occupants or firefighters were injured. The building is uninhabitable and the MFD Fire Investigation Unit is looking into what caused the fire.



A house in Milwaukee is uninhabitable following a fire on Friday night, Sept. 25.

Fire details

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, just before 7 p.m. fire crews responded to a house fire near 6th and Chambers.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire from a second floor window at the front of the house. Crews made contact with an occupant of the second floor who said everyone was out of the building.

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Crews deployed hose lines and ladders to bring the fire under control. Three separate searches of the entire structure proved to be all clear of people.

No firefighters or occupants were injured.

What's next:

The fire is being investigated by the MFD Fire Investigation Unit. The structure was heavily damaged and is currently uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.