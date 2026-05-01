Milwaukee fire near 76th and Thurston, person pulled from home
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters removed one person from a house fire on the city's north side Friday night, May 1.
What we know:
It happened near 76th and Thurston, just north of Silver Spring Drive, at around 8:15 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said crews found heavy smoke and fire when they got to the scene.
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Firefighters removed one person from the home, who was unconscious but breathing, and took them to a hospital.
MFD said the house sustained extensive damage and has been deemed a total loss.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene. Information is from the Milwaukee Fire Department.