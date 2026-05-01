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Milwaukee fire near 76th and Thurston, person pulled from home

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Published  May 1, 2026 9:58pm CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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House fire near 76th and Thurston

The Brief

    • Milwaukee firefighters removed one person from a house fire on Friday night.
    • It happened near 76th and Thurston, just north of Silver Spring Drive.
    • The house sustained extensive damage and has been deemed a total loss.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters removed one person from a house fire on the city's north side Friday night, May 1.

What we know:

It happened near 76th and Thurston, just north of Silver Spring Drive, at around 8:15 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said crews found heavy smoke and fire when they got to the scene.

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Firefighters removed one person from the home, who was unconscious but breathing, and took them to a hospital.

MFD said the house sustained extensive damage and has been deemed a total loss. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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Milwaukee apartment building fire; 5 jump from balconies, 6 rescued

Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment building fire on Fond du Lac Avenue near Bourbon Street in Milwaukee on Friday morning, May 1.

The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene. Information is from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

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