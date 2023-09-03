Milwaukee house fire near 39th and Meinecke

article

Milwaukee firefighters were fighting a house fire near 39th and Meinecke on Sunday morning, Sept. 3.

Firefighters arrived at the house to see smoke showing from the second floor and used an offensive fire attack to extinguish it.

Milwaukee Fire Department found fire on all three floors of the house. The home was vacant and boarded up.

Firefighters worked hard to salvage anything possible while ensuring the fire was extinguished.



