Milwaukee honors civic leader John Williams with street name

The Brief Milwaukee approved an honorary street name for civic leader John J. Williams. Williams helped implement the city ZIP code and served at the Milwaukee Urban League. His family gathered at 14th Street and Fiebrantz Avenue to unveil the sign.



The City of Milwaukee unveiled an honorary street name for late civic leader John J. Williams on Monday.

Where to find it:

The honorary designation is for 14th Street at Fiebrantz Avenue.

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The backstory:

Williams' family moved to Milwaukee in 1923, and in his time here, he helped implement the city's ZIP code and became the manpower director at the Milwaukee Urban League, helping dozens of people find and keep jobs in the area. Williams moved to Oklahoma to pursue a job in higher education, but made his way back to the area in the 1970s.

Williams passed away in 2001 at 95 years old.

What they're saying:

Williams' daughter and two grandsons were there to unveil the sign Monday.

"My father came back to Milwaukee because he had more to offer," said Joanne Williams. "One thing I believe he would want me to say to you is get to know your neighbors. You live in a great neighborhood that you can be proud of too."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.