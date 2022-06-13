Milwaukee Hayat Pharmacy free formula giveaway

Milwaukee parents can soon ease their worries about the nationwide baby formula shortage.

A free formula distribution will be held Tuesday, June 14 at the Hayat Pharmacy on Layton Avenue.

It stems from a partnership between the pharmacy, Capri Communities and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

A donation of 1,000 cans of Similac Advance formula will be available. City leaders said it could provide up to 30,000 feedings for infants.

Tuesday's drive-up distribution begins at 9 a.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

"People go to pharmacies to get formulas, but over the last few weeks, we've been struggling, trying to get formula from the wholesalers so we were like, ‘We need to do something for Milwaukee,’" said Hayat officials. "We are a Milwaukee-based company. We are here to take care of the community, and especially, underserved communities. We don't know when this issue is going to be resolved nationally. We know there is a lot different organizations working on this to get it solved. We hope it's resolved soon, but if you have an infant, come (Tuesday), get your free can and hopefully, that will help you for a while until this national issue is resolved."