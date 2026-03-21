Milwaukee "Hands Off Cuba" rally demands end to U.S. tariffs

The Brief Dozens gathered at Locust and Oakland in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 21, to demand an end to U.S. intervention and trade restrictions on Cuba. The rally was held as part of an International Day of Solidarity. As Cuba faces a severe energy crisis, protesters criticized a new U.S. tariff on countries providing oil to the island.



Dozens of people gathered on Milwaukee's Upper East Side on Saturday, March 21, to demand "hands off Cuba."

Rally for Cuba

What we know:

Saturday's demonstration is part of a worldwide effort to support the island, which is facing an energy crisis. Organizers said they put on a weekly stand of peace.

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This Saturday, it's in support of International Day of Solidarity with the Cuban people, as a U.S. stronghold of Cuban resources puts pressure on the country.

What they're saying:

"I'm here hoping to God that our dear President Trump will keep his hands off Cuba and allow Cuba to thrive and allow them to prosper and stay out of that country and trade instead of terrorizing the people of Cuba," said Brian Verdin, a community activist.

Verdin is one of the dozens who showed up Saturday at the intersection of Locust and Oakland.

But over in Cuba's capitol, Havana, hundreds more traveled to the island to supply humanitarian aid. They're bringing food and medical supplies, as millions deal with a lack of available energy.

"There have been many changes in Cuba, some recently, some over the years, and that's probably needed, but it's their decision, not Donald Trump's decision," said Art Heitzer of the Wisconsin Cuba Coalition.

Trade embargo

Dig deeper:

A U.S. trade embargo on Cuba has been in place for more than 60 years.

In late January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba. The island relied heavily on Venezuela for oil supply, but that quickly stopped after the U.S. arrested former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

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According to a report from The Associated Press, the Trump administration is looking for regime change in Cuba, as both governments negotiate with each other.

What they're saying:

"Treat our neighbors respectfully, let them trade with who they want to, let them get fuel or whatever they need and cooperate," Heitzer said.

Heitzer is part of a group rooted in normalizing relations between the U.S. and Cuba. He said the goal day of solidarity is a step towards unity.

More than 650 people from 33 countries and more than 100 organizations arrived in Cuba this past week, per The AP. They brought roughly 20 tons of aid, that included solar panels and medicine. Heitzer said three people from the Milwaukee area were among those who made the trip.