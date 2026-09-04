Milwaukee FPC meeting: Residents push for Flock camera removal

The Brief Community members packed Milwaukee City Hall to demand an end to Flock AI license plate surveillance. City leaders recently restricted Flock camera access to supervisors and major crimes following an officer abuse probe. According to the ACLU of Wisconsin, Milwaukee's current Flock vendor contract expires in January.



A packed room at Milwaukee City Hall turned up the heat over Flock license plate cameras. Critics demanded an end to AI surveillance in their neighborhoods.

Milwaukee FPC meeting

What we know:

Community members made it clear they are not backing down. The room was packed with people holding up flyers with messages against Flock cameras throughout the meeting as folks continued to push for the city to get rid of Flock cameras in Milwaukee.

Following an investigation into three Milwaukee police officers for abusing the Flock camera system, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Milwaukee Police Department announced new policy changes restricting their use. Under the new rules, access is limited strictly to supervisors and reserved only for major crimes.

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Expressed serious concerns

What they're saying:

At the meeting, folks told city leaders those guardrails do not go far enough, demanding Milwaukee tear up its contract with Flock altogether.

During public comments, people expressed serious concerns over personal misuse by officers, data sharing with outside agencies, and what they call weak system safeguards.

"It's ok to try something and it just not – and if it's not working, it's ok to say, ok we are not going to do this and I think that's where we are at right now. We don't even want to say this. I think whatever guidelines that the mayor and police chief are talking about are not sufficient and I think they are irresponsible and we want to make sure we are ending this flock contract," said Angela Lang, member of Black Leaders Organizing Communities.

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According to the ACLU of Wisconsin, the City of Milwaukee's current vendor contract for its Flock license plate reader cameras is set to expire in January.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.