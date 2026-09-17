Milwaukee Flock camera policy changes; Fire and Police Commission to discuss

The Brief The Fire and Police Commission will discuss Milwaukee Flock camera policy changes tonight. The Milwaukee Police Department limited Flock camera access to supervisors following misuse. Community groups urge residents to offer public comment opposing the license plate cameras.



The debate over Milwaukee’s Flock cameras continues tonight. The Fire and Police Commission will discuss recent policy changes, with public comment expected.

Flock cameras

What we know:

Some groups are urging people to speak out against Flock. In August, the Milwaukee Police Department focused on changes that would still keep Flock cameras in use, but limit how they are used.

Flock cameras scan and take photos of license plates going by. Police can search the database that stores the information to pinpoint the exact locations of people.

MPD says the system has helped improve homicide clearance rates – rates that measure if and how soon crimes are solved. MPD points to examples such as the case surrounding Thomas Zolli-Coffer, who is accused of killing three people across two locations in Milwaukee.

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Under the new Flock policies, access is limited to supervisors. Only MPD supervisors will be allowed to access Flock systems, while officers and detectives will not have direct access for now. Restricted uses are limited to Part I crimes, including homicide, rape, robbery, and auto theft.

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Alleged misuse

The backstory:

Three Milwaukee police officers were investigated for allegedly misusing the Flock system. Additional concerns from other law enforcement agencies are that out-of-state law enforcement agencies could access or release confidential information through open records requests, and that cameras were collecting additional traffic data beyond license plate information.

This additional data includes vehicle speed data, vehicle type information, and traffic-volume data.

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Different perspectives exist surrounding the technology. Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Flock provides useful law enforcement capabilities, but said changes to MPD's use of Flock were necessary.

The Milwaukee Police Department acknowledges concerns about misuse and says stronger safeguards are needed. Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Ayala supports appropriate safeguards.

The Fire and Police Commission meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.

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Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.