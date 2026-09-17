Milwaukee fatal crash near 68th and Hampton; 1 dead, 2 injured

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Wednesday night, Sept. 16. The two-vehicle crash happened around 7:35 p.m. near 68th and Hampton. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



One person died, and two others sustained injuries Wednesday night, Sept. 16, following a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened around 7:35 p.m. near 68th and Hampton.

Police said a 34-year-old driver was traveling east on Hampton Avenue when they collided with a vehicle carrying two people.

The passenger of the second vehicle, aged 63, died at the scene. The driver, age 70, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

68th and Hampton, Milwaukee

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The driver of the first vehicle was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.