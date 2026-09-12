Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash near 20th and Locust; 1 dead, 2 injured

By
News
Published September 12, 2026 4:58 PM CDT
Published September 12, 2026 4:58 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured two early Saturday morning, Sept. 12.
    • The crash happened near 20th and Locust.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and two were wounded in a crash near 20th and Locust early Saturday morning, Sept. 12.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, officers responded to the crash scene at around 2:15 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A vehicle going west on Locust was hit by a second vehicle that ran a red light.

The 25-year-old driver of the first vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. Their passenger, a 22-year-old, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.

NewsMilwaukee