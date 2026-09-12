Milwaukee fatal crash near 20th and Locust; 1 dead, 2 injured

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured two early Saturday morning, Sept. 12. The crash happened near 20th and Locust. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.



One person was killed and two were wounded in a crash near 20th and Locust early Saturday morning, Sept. 12.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, officers responded to the crash scene at around 2:15 a.m.

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A vehicle going west on Locust was hit by a second vehicle that ran a red light.

The 25-year-old driver of the first vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. Their passenger, a 22-year-old, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

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The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.