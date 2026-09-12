Milwaukee fatal crash near 20th and Locust; 1 dead, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and two were wounded in a crash near 20th and Locust early Saturday morning, Sept. 12.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, officers responded to the crash scene at around 2:15 a.m.
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A vehicle going west on Locust was hit by a second vehicle that ran a red light.
The 25-year-old driver of the first vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. Their passenger, a 22-year-old, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
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The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.