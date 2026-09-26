Doors Open Milwaukee offers citywide tours

The Brief Doors Open Milwaukee returned with more than 150 featured locations across the city. The free community event offers behind-the-scenes access to historic landmarks and cultural spaces. Most locations are free, though select ticketed tours cost up to $10 through Sunday.



This weekend, Doors Open Milwaukee is back for another year. With more than 150 featured locations, the free community event provides a behind-the-scenes experience across the city's historic landmarks, neighborhoods, and cultural spaces.

The majority of the locations and activities are open to the public, with some ticketed tours costing up to $10.

"It's kind of like taking a field trip, I would say, when you're in school. Get up in the morning and you're excited, and come down here. We put together a plan of things we want to see, we want on the website beforehand and kind of figured out a walking tour that we can do. And it's just, I think really invigorating to walk past doors that have the sign, that makes you feel really welcome," said participant Beth Schueth.

Doors Open continues through Sunday. The full list of participating locations are typically published every year during the first week of September.