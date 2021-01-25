Milwaukee delays COVID-19 vaccinations for people 65+

Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, Jan. 25. However, in Milwaukee, health officials say there's a difference between eligibility and availability.

Over the weekend, Mayor Tom Barrett and health department officials said the city does not have enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to start the vaccination process for those over 65 like originally planned.

They are delaying the rollout until the week of Feb. 1.

"What this means is that even though individuals 65 and older are eligible, we may not have a sufficient supply of vaccines for everyone who wants to get their vaccination this week," said Mayor Tom Barrett.

Until then, the priority is to get everyone in Phase 1a vaccinated -- that includes healthcare workers and first responders.