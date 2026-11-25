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The Brief A death investigation is underway near Arlington and Brady in Milwaukee. This is a developing story.



A death investigation is underway near Arlington and Brady in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Nov. 25.

The Details:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells FOX6 News that one person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.



