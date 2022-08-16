Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
Investigation in MacArthur Square Park near Milwaukee County Courthouse

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The cause of death is under investigation, but officials say it does not appear suspicious at this time.  

