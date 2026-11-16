The Brief Cybersecurity experts believe recent major outages are unrelated and do not involve bad actors. Systems pushed beyond their designed capacities likely caused recent FAA, bank, and Microsoft outages. Experts advise securing passwords, keeping cash on hand and watching out for post-outage scams.



Unprecedented, but unrelated. After outages at banks, a ground stop, Microsoft outage and United Airlines outage, experts say they're likely not related.

A series of outages

What To Know:

"In general, the root cause for most of our recent major outages actually is not cyber-related, which actually is scary," said Milwaukee School of Engineering Professor Walter Schilling.

Schilling teaches cybersecurity and software engineering. He said the recent outages are likely due to systems pushed beyond their designed capacities.

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"They seem to be more technology-related. They do not seem to have anything cyber-related," said Schilling.

"The fragile nature of these systems, whether it’s a bad upgrade or could be a bad actor, we are sort of seeing how easily it can steamroll into a huge problem," said Marquette University Director of the Center for Data Ethics Michael Zimmer.

Staying safe

What you can do:

Zimmer said it's complex. His advice is to use apps directly related to your bank, check your balances, and make sure your passwords are secure.

"I think we have more visibility because so much of our lives are dependent on these systems," said Zimmer.

When it comes to your bank, Schilling said if you can, have a second card in a different bank, or have cash.

"It is really challenging to manage, and you have to assume, at any given point, anything can go wrong and not be working," said Schilling.

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When it comes to artificial intelligence, experts don't think AI directly impacts the outages. And while they're all still under investigation, none of the outages appear to be cyberattacks.

Another thing to keep an eye out for as the outages start to get fixed is scams. That's something experts do see following an outage, so make sure you're careful what you click or open.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.