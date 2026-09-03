Milwaukee crash near Sherman and Silver Spring; 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - Three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Sept. 2.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near Sherman and Silver Spring.
Police said two occupants of one vehicle, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while a passenger in the other vehicle is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Silver Spring
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The circumstances surrounding this accident are under investigation.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.