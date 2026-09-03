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Milwaukee crash near Sherman and Silver Spring; 3 injured

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published September 3, 2026 6:32 AM CDT
Published September 3, 2026 6:32 AM CDT
Serious crash investigation in Milwaukee near Sherman and Silver Spring
Serious crash investigation in Milwaukee near Sherman and Silver Spring

Serious crash investigation in Milwaukee near Sherman and Silver Spring

Milwaukee police is on scene of a serious accident involving at least a vehicle and motorcycle near Sherman and Silver Spring on Wednesday night, Sep. 2.

The Brief

    • A two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Wednesday night sent three people to the hospital. 
    • Police responded to the area of Sherman and Silver Spring around 8 p.m. 
    • The circumstances surrounding this accident are under investigation.

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Sept. 2.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near Sherman and Silver Spring. 

Police said two occupants of one vehicle, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while a passenger in the other vehicle is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Silver Spring

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The circumstances surrounding this accident are under investigation.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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