Milwaukee crash near Sherman and Silver Spring; 3 injured

The Brief A two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Wednesday night sent three people to the hospital. Police responded to the area of Sherman and Silver Spring around 8 p.m. The circumstances surrounding this accident are under investigation.



Three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Sept. 2.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near Sherman and Silver Spring.

Police said two occupants of one vehicle, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while a passenger in the other vehicle is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Silver Spring

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The circumstances surrounding this accident are under investigation.