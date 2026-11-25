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The Brief An ambulance carrying one patient was struck by a vehicle near 76th and Burleigh in Milwaukee. The patient was taken to the hospital by another paramedic unit. Three firefighters and two people from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.



A Milwaukee Fire Department paramedic unit carrying a patient was struck by a vehicle near 76th and Burleigh on Tuesday night, Nov. 24.

The Details:

A second paramedic unit was called to the scene, took over care of the patient and continued the transport to the hospital.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital. Two people from the other vehicle were transported from the scene by a private ambulance.

76th and Burleigh crash, Milwaukee

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The Milwaukee Fire Department said the paramedic rig sustained significant damage but remained driveable and was taken to the MFD repair shop.