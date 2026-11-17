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The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo's "Wild Lights" seasonal display runs on select nights from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31, 2026. Explore the lights of 11 different display zones, each featuring a different theme. All Wild Lights tickets are available to purchase online now and include parking (a $15 value).



Get into the holiday spirit as the Milwaukee County Zoo announces the return of Wild Lights, presented by We Energies Foundation. The festive fun begins Friday, Nov. 20, spanning 28 nights of holiday magic at the zoo.

About Wild Lights

The Details:

Wild Lights is open select nights from Nov. 20 to Dec. 31, operating from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (admission closes at 8:15 p.m.). Please note that the 8:15 p.m. admission cutoff does not apply to Cheers! presented by Milwaukee Uncut and Drive Thru nights.

For guests who prefer viewing the lights from their vehicles, the Zoo is offering a Drive-Thru experience on three select nights: Nov. 22, Dec. 6, and Dec. 13. This one-mile route follows Zoo pathways and takes about 30 minutes. Please note that animals will not be viewable on these nights.

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About Cheers! Wild Lights

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Cheers! Wild Lights welcomes guests 21 and older for an evening of entertainment, LED performances, a Holiday Hop Pass seasonal beer sampling (available for an additional fee), an outdoor watch party featuring the movie Elf, and festive food options available for purchase.

Be sure to stop in for a visit with Santa and take in the entertainment and holiday flare from a Zoo-favorite, Downtown Harrison, as he performs holiday hits with his musical impressions. Cheers! is open from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

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Dogs After Dark

The Details:

Dogs have the option to visit the Zoo as Dogs After Dark is back by popular demand on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Purchase a special ticket and bring your dog to Wild Lights! All dogs receive a special gift. The fun includes special photo opportunities for dogs and a visit with Santa.

Recycle holiday lights

What you can do:

Bring in your old holiday lights! The Zoo is collecting working and non-working light strands for recycling to reduce landfill waste and protect wildlife. Collection bins are located in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place through January 10, 2027.

Guests can leave lights with the admissions staff; you do not need to purchase a Zoo ticket to donate.