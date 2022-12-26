Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin

article

A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 2:15 a.m.

According to authorities, a deputy was trying to catch up with another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fond du Lac Avenue – when a black Cadillac Sedan pulled out of a parking lot and struck the squad.

The striking vehicle did not stop.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

No one is in custody at this time and authorities are looking for a black SUV.