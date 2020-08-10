Milwaukee County Executive outlines vision for racial equity

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley addressed the county Monday, August 10 with his outline on how to achieve racial equity.

'We must shift the bulk of our focus upstream on strategies that prevent poor outcomes for everyone in our community," he said.

Read the full outline here:

Crowley offered five calls of action for viewers:

Vote. There’s an election tomorrow, Tuesday Aug. 11. There’s no better way to use your power to make change than to elect leaders. Visit myvote.wi.gov to learn more about who is on the ballot and how to vote safely. Contact state and federal legislators to tell them how much you value Milwaukee County services. Tell them we need more direct and flexible funding. We can’t invest in equity or health without more resources. You can find them by also going to myvote.wi.gov Engage in our budget process. Visit county.milwaukee.gov for details. Support local small businesses in this difficult time. Small businesses are taking it on it the chin due to the pandemic and every customer helps them stay afloat. Much like the economic and health insecurities have been magnified by the pandemic, so have the challenges for Black-owned businesses. Lack of financial savings, less access to capital, and funding gaps that existed prior to the pandemic have intensified the demographic disparities. Take a look at the people around you, especially at your leadership tables. How many people of color do you seen? Whose voice is the loudest? How many different opinions do you seek out? Think hard about whether the people who make the decisions in your sphere of influence represent the full diversity of Milwaukee County. Think, and most importantly, make an intentional plan about what you are going to do to make the needed changes to achieve equity.

In closing, Crowley said: