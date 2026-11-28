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The Brief Multiple families were displaced in a Milwaukee condo fire on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 28. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire and its cause are still under investigation.



Multiple families were displaced in a Milwaukee condo fire on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 28.

Fire details

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire near 95th and Brown Deer at around 2:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from a condo.

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Crews used water to extinguish the fire and searched the building. No occupants were found, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist multiple families that were displaced.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was assisted by the Milwaukee Police Department, the Red Cross and WE Energies.

What we don't know:

The total number of people that were left displaced is unclear.

The fire and its cause are still under investigation.