The Brief Milwaukee-area groups are stepping up to help make sure families have food for the holidays. A handful of volunteers at WestCare Wisconsin helped pack food into boxes for families. The St. Ben's Community Meal served residents a traditional feast.



Milwaukee-area groups and volunteers are stepping up, despite extra pressure, to help make sure families have food for the holidays.

WestCare Wisconsin

Local perspective:

WestCare Wisconsin held a giveaway on Christmas Eve. A handful of volunteers came to the pantry early in the morning to help pack boxes of food.

The organization's regional administrator said food insecurity is typically high this time of year. She added that the pantry relies heavily on donations, as well as partnerships and other organizations.

WestCare Wisconsin expects to give away more than 200 boxes.

Volunteers at WestCare Wisconsin pack food boxes for Christmas Eve giveaway

Government shutdown

The backstory:

Food pantries have been in high demand, even after the government reopened in November. The longest shutdown in U.S. history caused delays in SNAP benefits, which left people racing toward food pantries to fill the gap.

The shutdown had lasting effects on pantries like WestCare. Staff members there said, when it comes to keeping shelves stocked, next year looks uncertain.

St. Ben's Community Meal

Local perspective:

Capuchin friars, volunteers and staff joined Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob to serve the city's unhoused and low-income neighbors at St. Ben's.

Doors opened Wednesday afternoon with a blessing and a traditional feast of roast beef, mashed potatoes and corn – offering warmth, community and hope on the day before Christmas.

St. Ben's Community Meal