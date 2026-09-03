Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Central Library hosts after-hours rap concert

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published September 3, 2026 9:38 PM CDT
Published September 3, 2026 9:38 PM CDT
Milwaukee Central Library hosts after-hours rap concert
Milwaukee Central Library hosts after-hours rap concert

Milwaukee Central Library hosts after-hours rap concert

Milwaukee's Central Library turned into an after-hours concert venue on Thursday night, Sept. 3, and it was an absolutely packed house.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Central Library turned into an after-hours concert venue on Thursday night, Sept. 3, and it was an absolutely packed house.

"The Library Show"

What we know:

A handful of Milwaukee rappers and DJs took part in "The Library Show" in the library's rotunda.

The event was planned for months as part of National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

It comes just weeks after The Garage Bar's "no play list" controversy. That involved a list posted which banned Milwaukee rap artists and other national rap artists.

Milwaukee Central Library hosts after-hours "Library Show"
Milwaukee Central Library hosts after-hours "Library Show"

Milwaukee Central Library hosts after-hours "Library Show"

Milwaukee's Central Library is turning into an after-hours concert venue on Thursday night, Sept. 3. A handful of Milwaukee rappers and DJs are taking part in "The Library Show" in the library's rotunda. The event has been planned for months as part of National Library Card Sign-Up Month, but it comes just weeks after The Garage Bar's "no play list" controversy, which involved a list posted which banned Milwaukee rap artists and other national rap artists.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

There were also food trucks on site along with library card sign-up stations.

The Source: FOX6 went to the event and spoke with those waiting to go inside.

NewsMilwaukee