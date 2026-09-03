Milwaukee Central Library hosts after-hours rap concert
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Central Library turned into an after-hours concert venue on Thursday night, Sept. 3, and it was an absolutely packed house.
"The Library Show"
What we know:
A handful of Milwaukee rappers and DJs took part in "The Library Show" in the library's rotunda.
The event was planned for months as part of National Library Card Sign-Up Month.
It comes just weeks after The Garage Bar's "no play list" controversy. That involved a list posted which banned Milwaukee rap artists and other national rap artists.
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There were also food trucks on site along with library card sign-up stations.
The Source: FOX6 went to the event and spoke with those waiting to go inside.