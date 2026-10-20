Milwaukee carjacking, police chase ends in fatal crash; suspect dead

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The Brief Milwaukee police initiated a chase on Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle was carjacked at gunpoint with a 33-year-old passenger still inside. The fleeing driver lost control and crashed with another vehicle near 27th and Highland. The suspect died at the scene, while the passenger and a 70-year-old driver in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.



One person is dead after a police chase in Milwaukee ended in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 20.

Chase and crash

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According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:30 p.m. a 34-year-old flagged down officers near 25th and State saying her vehicle was stolen at gunpoint with a 33-year-old passenger still inside.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away in a reckless manner. The chase ended when the vehicle lost control and struck the median, rolled over, and crashed into another vehicle near 27th and Highland, coming to rest on its roof.

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The unidentified suspect/driver of the fleeing vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the fleeing vehicle had minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 70-year-old, also had minor injuries.

This is an open and ongoing investigation.