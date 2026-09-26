Milwaukee C.L.E. Panthers host pep rally

The Brief The C.L.E. Panthers youth football team held a pep rally at Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee. The organization honored coach Maurice Williams and 11-year-old player Deon Sargent. The team hopes to raise money to open a youth center next year.



If you're in the mood for a lot of energy, look no further than the C.L.E. Panthers.

It's a youth football organization in Milwaukee, whose young players have plenty of stamina and just as many chants.

"We coach over 100 kids. All these kids are my sons," said Corey "Coach C" Collins.

Corey Collins, also known as "Coach C," said he couldn't be prouder of his players, who range in age from 6 to 13.

"I look at them, and I want to see them in somebody's college, somebody's NFL, somebody's doctor, somebody's lawyer, and we are the start of that," Collins said.

On Saturday, the team showed off its energy with a pep rally at Harley-Davidson.

"We're here to bring unity and bring the community together and also bring awareness to our team," said Carvell Brooks, director and coach of the C.L.E Panthers.

Coaches said Saturday was a chance to sound off on what the organization means to the kids.

"It stands for Changing Lives through Entertainment," said Khaloni Fleming, a 12-year-old team member.

"It gave me the ability to face my challenges better than I used to," said Dominique Chambers, an 11-year-old team member.

"It helps you with discipline, makes you respect your elders, respect everyone, including yourself," said Mason Brooks, a 12-year-old team member.

Despite a winning spirit, the team has also experienced its share of loss.

During the pep rally, team members honored and remembered two members who were shot and killed in 2025: coach Maurice Williams, 37, and player Deon Sargent, 11.

"Rest in peace to him; we do this to you, and rest in peace, Coach Williams; we do this for you," Mason Brooks said.

"After a loss, we all still have to pick ourselves up and keep moving and use that as motivation," Collins said.

The organization said it wants to open a youth center sometime next year, to build a better future and get kids involved in production, film-making, and video editing.

"That youth center would be a safe place for kids to go and actually learn how to use the media," Carvell Brooks said. "Podcasting, newscasting, and also sports."

"The youth center comes in to give these kids a chance to venture other things, not being a KIA boy, not being a drug salesman, not doing all that other stuff, doing something positive," Collins said.

Brooks says they're hoping to gain support and donations for that center, which could cost more than $100,000 to get started, creating another space and outlet to keep kids on the right path.

Brooks also said the next step is to get the team to nationals.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.