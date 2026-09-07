Milwaukee building fire near 40th and North; cause under investigation
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MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday morning, Sept. 7, responded to the scene of a building fire on Milwaukee's north side.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of 40th and North around 4:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews found fire on the first and second floors of a commercial building.
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No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.