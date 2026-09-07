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Milwaukee building fire near 40th and North; cause under investigation

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Published September 7, 2026 6:54 AM CDT
Published September 7, 2026 6:54 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee building fire near 40th and North

The Brief

    • Milwaukee firefighters battled a building fire early Monday morning, Sept. 7.
    • Emergency crews arrived near 40th and North around 4:30 a.m.
    • The cause is under investigation. 

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday morning, Sept. 7, responded to the scene of a building fire on Milwaukee's north side. 

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of 40th and North around 4:30 a.m. 

Upon arrival, crews found fire on the first and second floors of a commercial building. 

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No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

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