Milwaukee building fire near 40th and North; cause under investigation

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The Brief Milwaukee firefighters battled a building fire early Monday morning, Sept. 7. Emergency crews arrived near 40th and North around 4:30 a.m. The cause is under investigation.



Firefighters on Monday morning, Sept. 7, responded to the scene of a building fire on Milwaukee's north side.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of 40th and North around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found fire on the first and second floors of a commercial building.

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No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.