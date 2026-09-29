Milwaukee building fire, 38th and North, rubbish burning on 1st floor

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The Brief On Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, firefighters responded to a building fire near 38th and North Avenue in Milwaukee. Crews located and extinguished rubbish burning on the first floor. No injuries were reported.



Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, responded to the scene of a building fire near 38th and North in Milwaukee.

Building fire

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene around 5:40 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the two-story structure.

Firefighters encountered a hazardous partial floor collapse unrelated to fire conditions. Additionally, crews located and extinguished rubbish burning on the first floor.

Milwaukee building fire, 38th and North

Searches of the entire building confirmed it was empty.

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No injuries were reported.

What's next:

The MFD Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the fire, which caused extensive damage and left the building uninhabitable.