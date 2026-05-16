Brewers beat Twins, Jackson Chourio hits go-ahead home run

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The Brief The Brewers beat the Twins 2-1 on the road Saturday night. Jackson Chourio hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning. Logan Henderson struck out seven in five innings for Milwaukee.



Jackson Chourio hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and made a run-saving catch in the seventh, Logan Henderson struck out seven in five innings and the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Saturday night.

By the numbers:

It was the 13th come-from-behind victory for the Brewers, who were outhit 7-5 but improved to 8-1 in their last nine games.

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Chourio went 2 for 4, including a double in the eighth, to raise his average to .318 since returning from a broken hand suffered during the World Baseball Classic. His sliding catch in left field in the eighth prevented James Outman, who hit a one-out triple, from scoring the tying run from third.

Henderson (1-1) allowed one run and six hits with one walk. Chad Patrick earned his first career save after giving up one hit and striking out three in four innings in relief of Henderson.

Trevor Larnach gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a 363-foot two-out homer.

The Brewers tied it in the fourth when Luis Rengifo's grounder to third sneaked under Royce Lewis' glove and allowed Brice Turang to score.

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Connor Prielipp (1-2) allowed two runs — one earned — and three hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. Kody Clemens led the Twins with two hits.

What's next:

RHP Bailey Ober (4-2, 3.46) will start for the Twins in the series finale. The Brewers had not yet announced a starter.