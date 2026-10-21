Brewers postseason home games brought over $5M in tourism cash

The Brief Friday's World Series opener could give Milwaukee tourism a big lift, with Visit Milwaukee estimating each recent postseason home game brought in a little more than $5 million outside the ballpark. Visit Milwaukee says fans usually spend money at hotels, restaurants, bars, and shops, then keep exploring at museums and breweries. The group also says weeks of national TV coverage could help Milwaukee long after the series by putting the city in front of new visitors, workers and business owners.



Friday's World Series opener could give Milwaukee tourism a big lift.

Why the World Series matters for Milwaukee tourism

Spending beyond the ballpark:

Claire Hanan with Visit Milwaukee told Fox 6's Hayley Spitler that the deeper the postseason goes for the Brewers, as well as the Bucks and the Admirals, the more tourism money comes into the community.

For the first postseason stretches against the Padres and Dodgers, Visit Milwaukee estimated each home game generated a little more than $5 million in spending outside of the ballpark. And that's just on game nights.

"That money is spent at our hotels," Hanan said. "It's spent at restaurants, bars, on transportation like your Uber ride. And then also with retail, people are doing their shopping. And then baseball fans in general are wonderful visitors."

According to Hanan, fans tend to do more than just catch the game — they often stop for other attractions while in town.

"They really do like to get around town and explore the city," she said.

The short-term bump is easy to spot on game nights, but Visit Milwaukee is also looking at the long-term value of seeing the city's name on national TV throughout the last month.

Hanan said that kind of positive exposure is harder to measure financially, but it can last for years.

Beer history a big draw:

According to Hanan, Milwaukee's beer scene stands out for tourists because it was once the brewing capital of the world.

Visit Milwaukee's Brew City Trail offers more than 50 stops that explore the past, present and future of the city's beer scene.

Hanan also pushed Milwaukee's broader food and cultural offerings.

"We are also very much in our flavor era," she said. "Especially like the fine dining side of things, we'll be in the Michelin Guide next year."

Why the spotlight matters:

Hanan said the national spotlight can help show an exciting side of the city to new visitors, workers and business owners.

"You never know which TV image is going to, just like, change the hearts and mind of someone who might be like, okay, maybe Milwaukee would be a great place for my business idea," she said.