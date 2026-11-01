Milwaukee Brewers MVP William Contreras meets fans in Brookfield

The Brief Hundreds of Brewers fans gathered Sunday morning, Nov. 1, at Dick's Sporting Goods in Brookfield. World Series MVP William Contreras visited the store for an autograph signing and photo-op. Contreras greeted fans, celebrated the championship and shared inspiring words.



World Series MVP William Contreras stopped at Dick's Sporting Goods in Brookfield for an autograph signing, giving hundreds of Brewers fans an experience they will never forget.

"He's my favorite guy on the team," Alex Billmann said. "I've loved him ever since he arrived here, and yeah, he's just so awesome. MVP."

"Watching him all season, doing great, and getting to see him in person is just an awesome experience," Agustin Salas said. "He deserves everything."

Many were chanting "MVP" while they waited.

"I don't have the words to say what I feel," William Contreras said. "I feel like I'm floating in air."

Contreras is fresh off the Brewers World Series win last Wednesday and his new MVP status.

"Being the MVP, but especially the trophy," Contreras said. "The trophy for the city."

People who were at the front of the line said they got to the store before the sun rose.

"We drove an hour just to get here, and it worked out perfect," Gregg Parrett said. "We got here, about what, 6 a.m.?"

"We worked last night, third shift, 13 hours, and right after work we came straight here," Juan Salas said. "I got in line about 7 this morning, and we were already wrapped around the building."

Fans formed a line that stretched not only around the building, but around the entire complex and across the street.

The store gave out 250 wristbands on a first come, first serve basis for the autograph signing and photo. Those who were fortunate enough to get inside said the wait was worth it.

"There's just such love and admiration for him," Donna Billmann said.

Contreras said he feels that love.

"I think it's beautiful to hear everybody, to see the fans, the kids especially, the young guys," Contreras said. "I really feel glad to be here."

Young fans like Lorenzo Contreras, who proudly has the same last name, said the day was life-changing.

"I gave him a fist bump; he gave me a fist bump first, and I'm never washing my hands," Lorenzo Contreras said.

FOX6 News asked Contreras about the kids who want to follow in his footsteps.

"May God bless them. They should keep working hard and always trust themselves."

Contreras said that, in addition to representing Milwaukee, he is also proud to be a symbol for his Venezuelan people.

"It feels good to have my people from Venezuela, even though we're far away, but there are many Venezuelans here, many kids, and that's also why we're doing it."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Darronte Matthews and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.