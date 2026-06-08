Milwaukee Brewers introduce "Truss Club" at American Family Field

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The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers launched an exclusive, premium game-day membership experience at American Family Field. Members get access to the "Truss Club," a new two-story, open-air space with high-end food, wine, and indoor-outdoor amenities. VIP benefits include seating behind home plate, private stadium entry, valet parking options, and dedicated personal service.



The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled on Monday, June 8, what is called the Truss Club at American Family Field. A news release says it is "a new membership experience designed for those who want the best out of game day and beyond."

Truss Club

What we know:

The website for the Truss Club indicates "membership to the Truss Club provides exclusive access to The Truss, a new two-story, open-air club that transforms how you experience game day. The Truss brings together elite hospitality, elevated culinary experiences, personalized service and an elegant indoor-outdoor atmosphere unlike anything previously offered at American Family Field."

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Rendering: Truss Club at American Family Field

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Members will also have access to the following and much more, officials said:

Valet parking option and priority departure lane

VIP Ballpark entrance for Truss Club members

Exclusive security check-in and private lockers available

Dedicated club staff providing unrivaled service and personalized greeting upon arrival

All-inclusive, elevated food and beverage offerings

Culinary display counters, chef-attended stations, and sommellier-led wine experiences

Retail shop with exclusive Milwaukee Brewers and Truss Club merchandise

Access to The Truss private restrooms, bar, lockers, and dedicated staff service throughout the game

Exclusive Truss Club seating behind home plate

Learn more about the Truss Club, and inquire about availability by reaching out to the Brewers.