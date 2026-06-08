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Milwaukee Brewers introduce "Truss Club" at American Family Field

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
American Family Field
Published June 8, 2026 2:25 PM CDT
Published June 8, 2026 2:25 PM CDT
article

Rendering: Truss Club at American Family Field

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Brewers launched an exclusive, premium game-day membership experience at American Family Field.
    • Members get access to the "Truss Club," a new two-story, open-air space with high-end food, wine, and indoor-outdoor amenities.
    • VIP benefits include seating behind home plate, private stadium entry, valet parking options, and dedicated personal service.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled on Monday, June 8, what is called the Truss Club at American Family Field. A news release says it is "a new membership experience designed for those who want the best out of game day and beyond."

Truss Club

What we know:

The website for the Truss Club indicates "membership to the Truss Club provides exclusive access to The Truss, a new two-story, open-air club that transforms how you experience game day. The Truss brings together elite hospitality, elevated culinary experiences, personalized service and an elegant indoor-outdoor atmosphere unlike anything previously offered at American Family Field."

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Rendering: Truss Club at American Family Field

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Members will also have access to the following and much more, officials said: 

  • Valet parking option and priority departure lane
  • VIP Ballpark entrance for Truss Club members
  • Exclusive security check-in and private lockers available
  • Dedicated club staff providing unrivaled service and personalized greeting upon arrival
  • All-inclusive, elevated food and beverage offerings
  • Culinary display counters, chef-attended stations, and sommellier-led wine experiences
  • Retail shop with exclusive Milwaukee Brewers and Truss Club merchandise
  • Access to The Truss private restrooms, bar, lockers, and dedicated staff service throughout the game
  • Exclusive Truss Club seating behind home plate

Learn more about the Truss Club, and inquire about availability by reaching out to the Brewers.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers. 

American Family FieldMilwaukee BrewersSports