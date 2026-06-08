Milwaukee Brewers introduce "Truss Club" at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled on Monday, June 8, what is called the Truss Club at American Family Field. A news release says it is "a new membership experience designed for those who want the best out of game day and beyond."
Truss Club
What we know:
The website for the Truss Club indicates "membership to the Truss Club provides exclusive access to The Truss, a new two-story, open-air club that transforms how you experience game day. The Truss brings together elite hospitality, elevated culinary experiences, personalized service and an elegant indoor-outdoor atmosphere unlike anything previously offered at American Family Field."
Photo gallery
Rendering: Truss Club at American Family Field
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Members will also have access to the following and much more, officials said:
- Valet parking option and priority departure lane
- VIP Ballpark entrance for Truss Club members
- Exclusive security check-in and private lockers available
- Dedicated club staff providing unrivaled service and personalized greeting upon arrival
- All-inclusive, elevated food and beverage offerings
- Culinary display counters, chef-attended stations, and sommellier-led wine experiences
- Retail shop with exclusive Milwaukee Brewers and Truss Club merchandise
- Access to The Truss private restrooms, bar, lockers, and dedicated staff service throughout the game
- Exclusive Truss Club seating behind home plate
Learn more about the Truss Club, and inquire about availability by reaching out to the Brewers.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers.