Milwaukee Brewers fans rally as city prepares for NLCS

The Brief The NLCS begins Sunday in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Brewers fandom has taken over the city. Fans are showing support with bottle cap hats and giant baseballs.



We are just days away from the first pitch of the NLCS, and Brewers fandom has taken over Milwaukee.

The city is decked and ready for a win.

How about a bottle cap hat?

Local perspective:

You have heard of the Packers cheesehead, meet the Brewers bottle cap hat. It’s one of the ways fans are showing support for the Crew. And if you look down Wisconsin Avenue – you will spot giant baseballs.

Bottle cap hats

They are signed by fans, wishing the team success. All around Milwaukee, there is excitement and anticipation for the big series that starts Sunday.

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FOX6 caught up with the creator of the bottle cap hat. Alex Giampietro says this was an idea he had when he was just 11 years old. He turned it into a reality in late August. He says he has sold a few hundred already and loves that fans are getting behind the bottle cap hat.

"You can mix and match them with your jerseys. So, it’s versatile in that regard. It’s also like the shape of your body if you put the cap on, you look like a long neck bottle. Our slogan is "become the beer." It’s kind of exciting. It’s the Brewers. It’s Milwaukee. It just couldn’t be more fitting, and the feedback has been accordingly," said Giampietro.

Cream City Originals is selling these hats online. As for the giant baseballs – the Downtown Association installed them on Friday. They want fans to take photos in front of them – and have some fun – while the Brewers continue to play.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.