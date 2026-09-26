Milwaukee Brewers fans gear up for playoffs

The Brief Fans packed American Family Field as the Milwaukee Brewers hosted the St. Louis Cardinals. Supporters celebrated the regular season finale and expressed excitement for upcoming playoff games. Attendees enjoyed Fan Appreciation Night festivities, including special merchandise giveaways at the ballpark.



Let us head out to American Family Field now where the Brewers are taking on the Cardinals tonight. Abril Preciado is live outside the ballpark with a look at the energy.

There is just so much excitement surrounding the Brewers throughout the season. On this final weekend of their regular season, folks did not fail to show up for the home team in true fashion. It is a celebration to a victorious season for the Milwaukee Brewers.

"There’s just this energy that feels like we can get this done this year," said fan Matt Skinner.

For fans like Skinner, the Brew Crew's current game takes him back in time.

"I've been a fan since I was born," Skinner said. "I was here in 82 when I was five years old. It’s fantastic energy. It’s all about the team, so it’s not one person. It’s they’re just a team and let’s get it done."

While other fans like Alex Rabe, this just feels like a feeling that is palpable throughout American Family Field.

"For me, this season has been baseball," Rabe said. "There’s been excitement. There’s been tradition. There’s almost a part of my brain. That doesn’t understand what it feels like to be so successful and good, but they’re winning."

FOX6 News caught up with the Olivers, who say they have not missed any games this season.

"Excited, Pumped, Amped!" said Kristi and Chris Oliver.

"It's cool it's more than last year was great," Chris Oliver said. "It seems even better."

Chris Oliver says for him it is the dynamic way the team has played that gets him every time, thanking Manager Pat Murphy for leading the Brewers to this winning season.

"The group of guys where they match together it's just it's fun to watch," Chris Oliver said. "They're like family and that goes a long way. I mean he's the best he's gonna get us I think. This team is going to get us there."

As folks continue to cheer on and celebrations continue, wishing the home team luck during playoffs.

"Just there's a swagger that it's electric," Chris Oliver said.

"Go brewers!" said Al Werning.

Folks out here tell FOX6 News that they are hopeful this same energy will continue on throughout the playoffs. Also, take a look at this cool tumbler folks were able to get during tonight's Fan Appreciation Night.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.