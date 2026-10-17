Milwaukee Brewers: Barber gets team ready for World Series

The Brief Fresh fades, clean lines, and a whole lot of crew pride. As the Milwaukee Brewers push deeper into the postseason, players are locking in their looks. Official barber Jose Perez Zamora provides signature styles for the team during their playoff run.



Fresh fades, clean lines, and a whole lot of crew pride. As the Milwaukee Brewers push deeper into the postseason, players are not just locking in their game plan – they are locking in their look as well.

FOX6 News caught up with the Milwaukee Brewers' official barber, Jose Perez Zamora, a day before the team took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS series.

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Fresh fades for the Brewers

The backstory:

Inside the Flashy Faded Barbershop in Bay View, the spray, the buzz, and the postseason pressure are on.

"You look good, you play good, you feel good," Zamora said.

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That is the motto he lives by as the Brewers' official barber.

"I'm pretty proud of that because I've been able to take care of mostly the whole team," Zamora said.

Raised on Milwaukee's South Side by Mexican immigrant parents, Zamora understands the hustle.

"During the regular season I'm there before the game so I get there around 11 to 6 till the game starts," Zamora said.

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What they're saying:

Taking care of up to 15 players in that single window, Zamora works through his routine.

"They're all unique," Zamora said. "It's pretty fun. You know that with the urban style and stuff like that."

Every cut is a canvas.

"Contreras with the lines, Chourio with the lines, you know, the faded beard on Mitchell...it's just like creating art," Zamora said.

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His chair is not just for the players. Manager Pat Murphy gets in on it, too.

"It's just an honor to be there," he said. "Me and the guys kind of joke around. They were like, 'you are a lucky piece to like to that puzzle', you know because since I got there like officially like we've been taking off, but you can't discredit the guys so you know that we have a special group."

For a lifelong Brewers fan from humble beginnings, walking through the facility offers a unique view.

"I always say I'm dreaming, so actually walking the players tunnels and seeing everything, how everything works and you just kind of get a different perspective of what the life is like," he said. "There's so much respect to them."

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Zamora represents his culture and shines a light on his community every step of the way.

"This special group and I'm just lucky to be a part of it," he said.

Now, as the Crew locks in for the biggest stage in baseball, Zamora is ready to do his part.

"I'm ready I'm ready to go to the World Series, let's go brewers," Zamora said.

Zamora said now that the Brewers have won the 2026 National League pennant; he is ready for one busy series but is excited to soak it all in.