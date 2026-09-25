Brewers final homestand of regular season; hosting Cardinals Sept. 25-27

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers return to American Family Field for the final homestand of the regular season. The Brewers will host the St. Louis Cardinals from Sept. 25–27. Limited tickets, including obstructed view and standing room only, remain for the final homestand of the regular season.



The Milwaukee Brewers will wrap up their regular-season home schedule this weekend, welcoming the St. Louis Cardinals to American Family Field for games running Friday, Sept. 25, to Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies on the road Thursday, reaching 100 wins for the first time in franchise history.

Ticket information

What you can do:

Limited tickets remain for the final regular-season homestand, including standing room only and obstructed view options.

Fans can secure their tickets now at brewers.com, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

Homestand highlights

The Details:

The final homestand of the regular season starts with Peanuts Night on Friday, Sept. 25 – and it's Fan Appreciation Night at the ballpark on Saturday. Full details regarding the remainder of the homestand are below:

Friday, September 25 vs. St. Louis Cardinals – 6:40 p.m.

Theme Night: Peanuts Night – Fans who purchase a special Theme Night ticket will receive a Lucy Bobblehead.

2027 Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Palermo’s Pizza – The first 30,000 ticketed fans will receive a 2027 Brewers magnet schedule.

Ticket Voucher Giveaway – The first 30,000 ticketed fans will receive a ticket voucher for two Loge Level tickets to any 2027 Monday – Thursday home game during the months of April, May and June (excluding Opening Day and Memorial Day).

Ceremonial First Pitch – Winner of the Roberto Clemente Art Contest, Elise Fabyan, a 7th grader from Pewaukee will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Miller Lite Beerpen, presented by Miller Lite – The left-field Loge Bleachers turn into the Miller Lite Beerpen for every Friday night home game. Fans 21+ receive a free Brewers cap with their Beerpen ticket.

Student Special, presented by UW Credit Union – The $12 Student Special offers college and high school students $12 tickets for every Monday – Friday home game. Upgrades are available for select games. Visit The $12 Student Special offers college and high school students $12 tickets for every Monday – Friday home game. Upgrades are available for select games. Visit brewers.com/Students for more information.

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Saturday, September 26 vs. St. Louis Cardinals – 6:10 p.m.

Brewers.TV Live on the UW Credit Union Plaza – The The Brewers.TV pregame show, hosted by Craig Coshun, Tim Dillard and Vinny Rottino, will be live from the UW Credit Union Plaza for Saturday’s game.

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Toyota – All ticketed fans, chosen at random, will have a chance to win prizes in celebration of the Milwaukee Brewers annual Fan Appreciation Night. Prizes will include: A 2026 RAV4, courtesy of Wisconsin Toyota Dealers, a Suite Giveaway for a 2027 regular season home game, game-worn Brewers jerseys from Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, William Contreras and more.

City Connect Tumbler Giveaway, presented by Kwik Trip – The first 30,000 ticketed fans will receive a City Connect Tumbler.

2027 Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Palermo’s Pizza – The first 30,000 ticketed fans will receive a 2027 Brewers magnet schedule.

Ticket Voucher Giveaway – The first 30,000 ticketed fans will receive a ticket voucher for two Loge Level tickets to any 2027 Monday – Thursday home game during the months of April, May and June (excluding Opening Day and Memorial Day).

On Field Ceremony – 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee Christian Yelich will be honored on-field prior to Saturday’s game.

National Anthem – The national anthem will be performed by the UW Platteville Marching Band.

Ceremonial First Pitch – Green Bay Packers linebacker, Lukas Van Ness.

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Sunday, September 27 vs. St. Louis Cardinals – 2:10 p.m.

2027 Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Palermo’s Pizza – The first 30,000 ticketed fans will receive a 2027 Brewers magnet schedule.

Ticket Voucher Giveaway – The first 30,000 ticketed fans will receive a ticket voucher for two Loge Level tickets to any 2027 Monday – Thursday home game during the months of April, May and June (excluding Opening Day and Memorial Day).

Family Sundays at American Family Field

Family Sundays at Helfaer Field, presented by Delta Dental®: Fans are invited to visit and play catch in the outfield free of charge at Helfaer Field every Sunday from 10:10 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. The event is subject to change, without notice, due to other events or poor weather conditions.

The Glove Playground and Helfaer Field Playground, presented by Aurora Health Care®: Families can enjoy the renovated playground spaces both inside the ballpark at The Glove Playground and outside American Family Field at the Helfaer Field Playground. Both spaces feature a wide variety of interactive, sensory play and photo opportunities.

Mini Sausage Race, presented by Johnsonville®: The Famous Racing Sausages® are joined on the warning track by their mini version in a kid’s sausage race.

Kids Run the Bases, presented by Aurora Health Care®: Following all Sunday home games, kids 14 and under are invited onto the field to run the bases.

Family Sunday Bundle – Fans can get four tickets and a general parking pass, four junior hot dogs, chips and bottled water for $85 all-in.

GOVX Ticket Offer, presented by Vortex – Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, government employees and teachers can receive half-price tickets in select locations to all Sunday – Thursday home games.