Milwaukee Back to School Health Fair July 28
The 22nd annual Back to School Health Fair will take place Friday, July 28 in Milwaukee. It will be held from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
Services at the fair include:
- School-required immunizations for children (no insurance needed)
- COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 6 months and older
- Other health screenings for children and adults
- Resources and information from Milwaukee Health Department programs and community partners
- Free kids backpacks and school supplies (while supplies last)
- Family-friendly group fitness from Social X MKE / F.E.A.R. MKE
- Milwaukee Fire Department Rig Tours
- Milwaukee Police Department Ice Cream Truck
- Food trucks on-site Bebe's Bistro The Fatty Patty Sweet Crush Ice Cream Kona Ice
- Entertainment from: Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Steel Band DJ RC
- Photo opportunities with Bucks' Hoop Troop
- and more!
Free Parking
Fiserv Forum 5th Street Parking Structure
1215 N. 5th Street.