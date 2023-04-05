Milwaukee arson; vacant residence damaged, no arrests

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Tuesday, April 4 near 13th and Locust. It happened at approximately 5:45 p.m.

A vacant residence was started on fire. No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.